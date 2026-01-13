Johor police arrest Chinese national for flying Malaysia flag upside down in Senai

Johor police have arrested a 38-year-old Chinese national for allegedly flying the Malaysia flag upside down at an industrial premises in Johor's Senai.

A 16-second video posted on social media shows the Malaysia flag, known as the Jalur Gemilang, flown inverted on one of two flagstaffs.

The premises' gates appear to be shut, with a closure notice from the Kulai Municipal Council pasted on it.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the premises belong to a company in the business of plastic manufacturing.

Johor police chief Rahaman Arsad said in a statement on Monday (Jan 12) that the Chinese national was arrested at 4pm on Sunday and has been remanded for three days until Jan 14.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect has no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

Senai assemblyman Wong Bor Yang confirmed that the Kulai Municipal Council issued an immediate stop-work order to the factory.

According to Wong, the suspect is believed to be the factory's operations director.

Johor police are investigating the case.

In August 2025, the Pontian Municipal Council issued two premises with 30-day closure notices for flying the national and state flags upside down.

Speaking to the media then, Johor housing and local government committee chairman Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said that such mistakes were not minor, but a slap against Malaysia's sovereignty.

"A flag is not just a piece of cloth fluttering on a pole; it is a symbol of sovereignty, dignity and loyalty.

"Respect for the flag means respect for the state and the country," Malaysian news outlet The Star reported Jafni as saying then.

