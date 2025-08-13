Senior Malaysian army officers who allegedly masterminded smuggling syndicate busted

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has busted a drug and contraband smuggling syndicate involving senior military officers in the southern part of the country.

Three serving and two former senior military officers were among the 10 suspects arrested on Wednesday (Aug 13) during an operation carried out by the MACC Intelligence Division, with assistance from the Anti-Corruption Tactical Squad, reported Bernama.

The suspects, including an Indonesian national, are aged between 30 and 55 and were arrested around the Klang Valley during the operation, which began at 6.30am.

A source told Bernama that the senior officers involved are from the armed forces' intelligence division, while the two former personnel were also from the same unit.

"They were tasked with monitoring and curbing smuggling activities but are believed to have colluded with the syndicate for the past five years, allegedly amassing over RM3 million (S$911,400) in bribes," the source said.

The syndicate is believed to have been capable of smuggling goods worth RM5 million per month.

According to the New Straits Times, initial investigations revealed that the five senior officers allegedly leaked military operational information to the smugglers.

They are also reported to have colluded with the syndicate to smuggle prohibited goods, including drugs, cigarettes, and other contraband into Malaysia from neighbouring countries.

The raids, which followed about 12 months of intelligence gathering, also revealed that the five suspects are believed to have received bribes ranging between RM30,000 and RM50,000 for each smuggling operation.

Authorities also seized more than RM63,000 in cash, several packets of drugs, weighing and measuring equipment, liquor and imitation firearms from the raided premises.

During the operation, an Indonesian woman without valid travel documents was also arrested.

She is believed to be the mistress of one of the senior military officers involved in the syndicate, reported New Straits Times.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests and said that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

He emphasised that such operations must be taken seriously by all parties , as these smuggling activities pose a serious threat to national security.

"Although we have various agencies to monitor and take action, smuggling activities still occur and must be eradicated," Ahmad Khusairi was quoted by Bernama as saying.

