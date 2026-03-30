Four arrested for setting off fireworks from a moving vehicle in Malaysia

Three men and woman, aged between 21 and 28, were arrested in Shah Alam on Saturday (March 28) for allegedly setting off fireworks from a moving car.

A 50-second long video posted on Facebook shows a man sticking out of the sunroof of a moving Proton Satria saloon car as he shoots off fireworks from a launcher.

As the fireworks run out, he is seen discarding the launcher onto the grass verge.

Checks by AsiaOne show that a forested area borders one side of the road.

Calling the incident a "dangerous stunt", Shah Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramsay Embol said the four persons have been remanded till Tuesday for investigations.

He added that a mobile phone, a firework, and a Proton Satria car have been seized as part of the investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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