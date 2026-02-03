'She only plays for fun': Penang grandmother, 72, wins $13m lottery

An elderly woman in Malaysia cashed in on her good fortunes ahead of Chinese New Year and struck the jackpot with a whopping RM40.3 million (S$12.8 million) prize at the recent Supreme Toto 6/58 draw.

The 72-year-old housewife had been buying lottery tickets since the 1980s, and purchased her winning System 10 Lucky Pick ticket on Jan 28 from the Tanjung Bungah branch in Penang on Jan 28 during a routine grocery trip, according to a Facebook post by STM Lottery on Feb 2.

The ticket had cost her RM420, and won her the massive prize of RM40,120,690.20 in addition to an extra RM173,152 in System Play bonus winnings.

The elderly lady recalled being nervous the night before the draw, and ended up checking her ticket in the early hours of the morning.

"When I realised I had struck the jackpot, I could not sleep, but I am grateful and will continue living a simple life," she said.

The woman later travelled with her husband to Kuala Lumpur to claim her prize, reported The Star.

Her husband said that they are thankful for this big ang pow before Chinese New Year, and that they will share some with their family and save the rest for long-term stability.

"We do not have any big plans as my wife only plays the game for fun," he said, according to The Sun.

