'She smelt faintly of jasmine': Woman carrying child alleged to be part of 'hypnotist gang' at Genting Highlands

When she saw that her usually thrifty father had seemingly agreed to buy food for a stranger in Genting, alarm bells rang for one Malaysian woman.

After pulling him away, her father later claimed that the stranger "smelt faintly of jasmine", and that he had "instinctively" acceded to her request.

In a Xiaohongshu post on Dec 1, the woman, known as Fandy Kan on the platform, said her family was buying dinner at SkyAvenue complex at Genting Highlands when a woman carrying a child suddenly approached her father who was standing about one metre behind them.

She had asked if he could buy some you tiao (dough fritters) for the child.

"She basically plastered herself and the child onto my dad, and repeated the question thrice," wrote Kan, who titled her post, 'Ran into a hypnotist gang in Genting Highlands'.

"The strange thing is that my dad — who never spends money at Genting because of the steep prices — actually smiled and replied, 'Oh oh, buy you tiao!'"

Kan immediately led her father away from the stranger, as another unknown man suddenly approached them and asked if she needed to hold on to her father "so tightly" while staring at her.

Kan stated that she'd avoided eye contact with the man as she was "afraid of being hypnotised" as well.

According to her, her father later said he had "suddenly sobered up" when she tapped him on his shoulder and pulled him away.

In her post, Kan remarked that many people would lower their guard around a woman carrying a child and even if something were to happen, the situation would not appear to be suspicious.

She also warned other visitors to be wary of strangers and not allow them to get too close.

In response to a user who posted a picture of the group speaking to others at the resort, Kan identified the couple as the ones she'd ran into.

Commenting under her post, Resorts World Genting stated that they will be investigating the incident.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com