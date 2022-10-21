Sibling spat gone wrong: Malaysian teen dies after sister allegedly threw knife at him

It was a sibling spat that went horribly awry. An 18-year-old girl allegedly threw a knife at her 16-year-old brother, killing him.

The tragic incident happened on Wednesday (Oct 19) at a house in Ulu Palai, located in Malaysia's Johor state.

According to media reports, the pair had been squabbling over a seat in the car while on the way home from school.

The mother shared that the younger brother had ridiculed and teased his sister when they got home, whereupon the elder sibling took a knife and threw it at him.

In a statement to the media, Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the incident had occurred at 2.15pm and the victim was found dead at the scene when officers arrived.

He added that the suspect admitted to throwing a knife at the victim and has since been arrested.

According to Harian Metro, both siblings studied at the same school and are the oldest of five children. An unidentified family member shared that the siblings did well at school and came from a close-knit family.

The report added that the parents are still in shock and have not left the house since the incident.

The case is still under investigation.

