Singapore car driver filmed getting into brawl with man at parking lot in JB

A Singaporean driver was caught on camera getting involved in an altercation with another man at a parking lot in Johor Bahru.

The incident occurred around 4pm at the car park outside Aeon Mall Bukit Indah on Thursday (May 1), China Press reported.

According to China Press, the conflict began when the Singaporean driver of a white Toyota allegedly blocked the road and was honked at by another vehicle. Enraged, ​​​​​​​he then exited his car and approached the aquamarine-coloured vehicle behind.

A 41-second video clip, which appeared to be filmed by a passenger in the car behind, showed the Singaporean in green pinning another man against the latter's open car door.

After the two men were separated, the Singaporean driver was seen aggressively pointing his finger and yelling at the other man before walking back to his car.

In the original Facebook post, which has been made private, the user appeared to mock the driver, writing: "Singaporeans are more powerful?"

She added that he'd asked the man to "wait for the police to arrive", to which he said it "depends on his mood".

In a media statement on Friday (May 2), the Johor Iskandar Puteri police confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

They added that the two men involved in the incident were a 49-year-old Singaporean and a 21-year-old Malaysian.

