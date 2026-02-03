malaysia

Singaporean man, 38, arrested for allegedly trafficking drug-laced vapes in Johor

The Singaporean man is suspected of managing the finances of a drug trafficking operation.
Johor police seized 3,200 vape cartridges containing ketamine and 48 packs containing 960g of ecstasy.
PHOTO: Johor Police
A 38-year-old Singaporean man was one of two suspects arrested by Johor police for their alleged involvement in trafficking drug-laced vapes in separate raids on Jan 29. 

Johor police chief Rahaman Arsad said a 25-year-old Malaysian man, who was identified as the trafficker, was arrested in front of a bank in Taman Mount Austin, while the Singaporean man, who allegedly managed the finances, was arrested in Johor Bahru's Taman Molek. 

Rahaman said in a press conference on Tuesday (Feb 3) that the Malaysian man's arrest led to the largest seizure in Johor to date. 

"The arrest of the local man led to the seizure of 3,200 vape cartridges containing ketamine and 48 packs containing 960g of ecstasy at a house in Taman Setia Indah. Police also seized a Toyota Cross sports utility vehicle and RM136,500 (S$43,500) in cash," the police chief added. 

The two men are alleged to be involved in trafficking of drugs and drug-laced e-vaporisers.

Bernama reported that both men tested negative for drugs and had no prior criminal records. 

The duo are being remanded for seven days. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

