Singapore-registered car allegedly damages JB petrol pump after driving off with fuel nozzle attached

A Singapore-registered car allegedly caused damage to a petrol pump at a Johor Bahru (JB) petrol station after the driver drove off with the nozzle still attached.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Saturday (Oct 18), two petrol station staff were seen running towards the car to alert the driver to the danger.

Photos also showed the aftermath of the incident, including a visibly-damaged pump.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 10.17 pm at a Shell petrol station along Skudai Highway in JB.

According to the post, the Facebook user stated that she and her family were in the car at the station when they suddenly heard a loud crash.

She then realised that a Singapore-registered silver Toyota car had driven off without detaching the fuel nozzle.

The eyewitness added that the driver exited the vehicle after becoming aware of what had happened and immediately removed the nozzle from the vehicle.

Two staff members were also seen running towards the scene.

"[It was] super scary. We rushed to drive away — I was afraid [the] gas station would suddenly explode," said the witness.

She also noted that the petrol station immediately ceased operations following the incident.

AsiaOne has reached out to Shell Malaysia for more information.

