Malaysia driver nearly collides with Singapore-registered car making illegal U-turn in JB

A driver was startled when a Singapore-registered car travelling in front abruptly cut into his lane and made a U-turn on a one-way road in Johor Bahru.

The incident occurred along Jalan Keris on Sunday (Jan 11) early morning, reported Malaysian media outlet China Press.

Expressing his frustration on Facebook group Both Checkpoint, the driver, surnamed Cheang, uploaded dashcam footage of the near collision.

Both vehicles are seen turning left into Jalan Keris. The Singapore-registered black car keeps to the outer left lane while the Malaysian driver stays on the right lane.

As they approach a road divider, the Singapore car suddenly swerves right, crossing in front of the other car to execute an illegal U-turn.

The Malaysian driver sounds the horn and manages to stop inches away from the right rear of the black car.

"If you want to drive recklessly, go back to Singapore!" he berated in his Facebook post.

Jalan Keris is indicated as a mainly one-way road on Google Maps.

A short segment is a dual carriageway, so vehicles driving on Jalan Keris 1 towards Jalan Sutera 1 can turn into the major intersection with Tebrau Highway.

Cheang told China Press that he was outraged by the incident as his wife and their seven-month-old daughter were in his car and could have been injured had he not slammed the brakes in time.

"His (the Singapore driver) driving was extremely dangerous, and he went against the flow of traffic," he added.

Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat reportedly confirmed to China Press that the police are tracing the whereabouts of the Singapore-registered car.

