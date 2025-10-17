Singapore-registered vehicle detained at Johor for allegedly providing illegal cross-border services

A Singapore-registered vehicle was detained in Johor for allegedly providing illegal cross-border transport services on Thursday (Oct 16).

According to a Facebook post by the Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) on Friday (Oct 17), officers stopped the vehicle and its driver at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex.

Upon investigation, they found that the driver did not have the necessary licences, and the vehicle was carrying two foreign passengers — an Indian and a Filipino.

The Malaysian driver was issued notices for providing passenger services for payment without obtaining the required operating licence in Malaysia, and his vehicle has been seized for further investigation.

