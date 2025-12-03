Singapore tour buses not allowed to operate express services in Malaysia: Anthony Loke

Malaysia will not permit Singapore tour buses to operate express bus services in the country, its transport minister Anthony Loke said on Tuesday (Dec 2).

He told Malaysia's Parliament that under a reciprocal arrangement, Singapore tour buses can bring tourists into Malaysia, just as Malaysia's tour buses are allowed into Singapore, reported The Star.

Loke reportedly stated that the Republic had requested for its express buses to run in Malaysia, in return for Malaysian buses operating in Singapore.

"However, Singapore does not have a legal category for express buses. Their system only recognises tour buses and scheduled buses," he said.

Adding that his ministry's position "remains firm", Loke said that "action will be taken" against illegal operators.

Malaysian MP Ahmad Marzuk Shaary raised his concern in a supplementary question that some Singaporean tour buses have operated in Malaysia for years without inspections or local safety standards.

In response, Loke said that such bus operators "have taken advantage of the system".

"We will not consider permits for Singaporean express buses as it would disadvantage local operators," he added.

