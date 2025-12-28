Singaporean, 2 children among 6 injured in Ipoh crash between car and excavator

A Singaporean, along with two children and three other people, were injured following a road accident in Ipoh.

According to a Facebook post by the Ipoh fire and rescue department, the accident involving a Mazda and a heavy vehicle occurred around 11.30am on Saturday (Dec 27).

The post stated that two women passengers, one 39 years old and another 70 years old, were found trapped in the back seat.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting deputy director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said in a statement to Malaysian media that a fire engine arrived at the scene of the accident within five minutes.

A total of six people — four adults and two children — were injured in the crash between the car and excavator along Jalan Teh Lean Swee, near Ipoh Garden South.

"One female victim was trapped between the front and rear seats of the vehicle, while the other five sustained minor injuries," said Shazlean.

The woman was extricated from the backseat and carried out on a stretcher. All six were handed to a medical team for treatment.

Photos online showed the blue saloon with a cracked windshield and its front bumper and left passenger door damaged.

Passengers could also be seen being attended to by rescuers and paramedics.

