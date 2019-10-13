Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof

MELAKA - A Singaporean man suspected of killing his wife and stepson and dismembering their bodies in Melaka has pointed police to the discovery of severed heads on the roof of his house.

The decomposed and dismembered remains of the victims — a 27-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son — were first stumbled upon by a grass-cutter in bushes next to an industrial area last Thursday, The Star reported.

Police believe they had been dead for four or five days before the eight body parts – sans heads and hands — were found. The suspect had allegedly chopped up the two bodies with a machete and later discarded the parts at two locations.

Melaka police chief Mat Kassim Karim said the suspect was arrested last Friday with the cooperation of the Singapore authorities.