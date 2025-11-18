Singaporean biker dies on Malaysian highway after collision while overtaking

A Singaporean biker has died after a multi-vehicle collision on a highway in Johor on Monday (Nov 17).

According to a statement released by the Kluang district police chief and posted online by community page Kluang Hari Ini, the accident occurred at the 60km mark of the Batu Pahat–Mersing Road at about 4.30pm.

The collision involved a motorcycle, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a car.

Kluang police said that the motorcyclist, a 51-year-old Singaporean, had overtaken a Nissan MPV from the left while on the road from Mersing towards Kluang.

After overtaking the MPV, the motorcyclist lost control and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with a car driven by a 43-year-old Malaysian man.

The impact caused the car to lose control, sending it swerving into the opposite lane and crashing into the MPV.

Police images shared by Sin Chew Daily showed the aftermath of the crash, including a badly-damaged motorcycle surrounded by debris.

Other photos posted online showed a body covered with a black sheet with an umbrella placed beside it, as passers-by stood nearby.

Another photo showed a driver holding his face while sitting in his car, which was dented on the front-right side.

Police stated that the Singaporean sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the car suffered injuries to the face, chest, and legs and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The MPV driver, a 43-year-old local man, was unhurt.

Kluang police advised all road users to exercise caution and show consideration to help prevent unwanted incidents on the road.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

[[nid:720425]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com