Singaporean hiker rescued after fracturing arm on Malaysia’s Gunung Datuk

A 52-year-old Singaporean man had to be carried down a mountain in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia on a stretcher after fracturing his right arm during a fall.

According to news agency Bernama, the Fire and Rescue Department received a call for help from Gunung Datuk at about 10.29am on Saturday (May 30).

Rescuers from the Kota Fire and Rescue Station hiked to the victim's location, which was about 2km from the foot of the mountain, and brought him down.

Photos of the rescue operation were shared on the fire station's Facebook page.

The post stated that the victim was sent to Rembau Hospital via ambulance.

The station's chief Asnizam Kamberon told Bernama that the victim was among 11 hikers taking part in a climb to the summit, accompanied by two Negeri Sembilan Forestry Mountain Guides.

"He is believed to have fallen at a rocky area near the summit staircase while descending the mountain, and suffered a fracture to his right arm", Asnizam was quoted saying.

Gunung Datuk stands at 884m above sea level and is a popular hiking destination.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com