Singaporean man, 56, arrested for allegedly molesting teenage stepdaughter in Melaka

A 56-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Monday (Sept 1) for allegedly molesting his teenage stepdaughter in Melaka.

Citing police sources, Malaysian publication The Star reported that details of the incident had emerged following a quarrel between the victim, 15, and her elder sister in the family's home in Kampung Ayer Baru.

According to the victim, who is the youngest of five siblings, the incident occurred two years ago.

She also told her mother, 56, about the ordeal.

The victim's elder sister, 17, also recounted a similar experience with the suspect early this year, The Star reported.

The victim subsequently lodged a police report on Sept 1, and officers arrested him on the same day.

The unemployed man was remanded on Sept 2 for five days, by order of the magistrate, and was ordered to assist police in investigations.

