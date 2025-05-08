Singaporean man charged for trafficking over 10kg of drugs in Johor, faces death penalty

A 48-year-old Singaporean man was charged in Johor on Tuesday (May 6) for trafficking just over 10kg of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) powder or 'ecstasy', among other drug offences last month, Malaysian news media reported.

If convicted for trafficking, he could face capital punishment or life in prison with a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane.

The accused, Tan Ban Choon, also faces additional charges for possession of 9g of heroin, 44g of cannabis, 6g of powdered MDMA and 31.3g of ketamine.

All the drugs were found at a house in Danga Bay, Johor on April 23 at 10pm, reported Malay Mail.

If convicted for possession, he could face a fine up to RM100,000 (S$30,700), jail for up to five years or both, under Section 12 of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

He could also be jailed between two to five years and three to nine strokes of the cane under Section 6 of the same act which restricts possession of raw opium, coca leaves, poppy-straw and cannabis, CNA reported.

During court proceedings, Tan nodded while the charges were read out to him in Mandarin, according to The Star. No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Tan, who is unemployed, was unrepresented in court.

The judge did not grant bail and the case will be heard again on July 29 pending a chemistry report.

