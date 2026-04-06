Singaporean man hit by car while jaywalking in JB

A Singaporean man was injured after being struck by a car while jaywalking across a road in Johor Bahru.

The incident occurred along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak on Friday (April 3) at about 3.45pm, according to a post in the Community Roda Johor Facebook page.

Dashcam footage of the incident shows a pedestrian walking across the street, narrowly avoiding a first car before attempting to dash in the opposite direction.

The man falls face forward onto the road, stretching out his hands to break the fall.

A second car, identified as a black Perodua Myvi by Malaysian police, is also seen driving down the road unable to stop in time and eventually crashes into him.

Upon impact, he is pushed a short distance away from the car which is seen slowing to a stop after the collision.

According to a statement by Johor Bahru South District police chief Raub Selamat on Sunday, the pedestrian is a Singaporean who works as a travel agent.

The police chief added that the driver of the Perodua Myvi, a Malaysian Grab driver, was unable to avoid the pedestrian who had suddenly crossed the road.

The Singaporean sustained injuries to his hands, feet and head, and is currently receiving treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore, the Malaysian police said.

They also reminded the public to comply with traffic laws and not cross roads in undesignated areas.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com