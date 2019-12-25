Singaporean man suffers pelvic fracture in North South Expressway collision in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - An overnight ride home from Malaysia turned horrific for a Singaporean man when the coach he was travelling in was knocked over by a cement mixer that apparently went out of control, according to local media.

The man, who was not identified, suffered a pelvic fracture in the accident that happened on the North South Expressway late on Monday night (Dec 23).

His three fellow passengers on the Grassland Express bus and a cement mixer worker were lightly injured.

"The injured Singaporean man was first taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, before he was transferred to a Singapore hospital for further treatment," Selangor police was quoted as saying by Sin Chew Daily.

The cement mixer driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle on the slippery road after a heavy rain as it was turning into the Sungai Buloh Lay-by. It slammed into the bus before crashing into two stationary trailer trucks on the side of the road.

The bus was heading to Singapore from Ipoh.

Singapore coach operator Grassland Express and Tours told Shin Min Daily News that its employees are providing assistance to the affected passengers, adding that they will be given a full refund.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.