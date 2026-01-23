Singaporean woman riding pillion, Malaysian motorcyclist die after being run over by trailer on JB expressway

A 27-year-old Singaporean woman riding pillion and a 38-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist died on the spot after being run over by a trailer truck on a Johor Bahru expressway on Wednesday (Jan 21).

The two were travelling to the JB city centre along the North-South Expressway when the incident involving a lorry, motorcycle and trailer truck took place, reported China Press.

In a statement on Thursday (Jan 22), Johor Bahru Southern District police chief Raub Selamat said that the male motorcyclist was trying to overtake a lorry when he lost control and crashed into the left rear end of the vehicle.

Both victims then tumbled to the right most lane and were subsequently run over by the trailer truck, he added.

Their bodies were taken to hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:728559]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com