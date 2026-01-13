Malaysian singer dies from cancer after winning competition with daughter, 8: 'Be happy in heaven'

While battling cancer, a Malaysian singer joined a local singing competition with her seven-year-old daughter to fulfil the young girl's dream.

Mow Yee Hsien juggled chemotherapy and home rehearsals, managing to advance to the junior category finals of Family Singing Show Season 6 in September 2025.

After the mother-daughter duo were crowned winners, Mow teared up on stage and revealed her cancer diagnosis backstage.

"The treatment affected my voice... I'm so happy, we succeeded," she was quoted by Sin Chew Daily as saying.

That would be her last stage performance before she passed at the age of 46 on Jan 7.

At Mow's funeral service held on Monday (Jan 12), over 100 family members, friends and peers from the local entertainment industry gathered to bid her farewell, reported China Press.

Mow's husband and her eight-year-old daughter held each other in an emotional embrace when her final message to them was read aloud by the emcee.

Guests paying their respects also penned down their last wishes for her at a corner of the wake.

According to China Press, a bouquet of flowers placed on Mow's coffin bore a handwritten message in Mandarin from her daughter: "May you be happy in heaven."

Tens of pastel coloured balloons were released into the sky before the hearse departed for cremation.

In a Facebook post on Jan 13, Mow's husband wrote that they may be physically apart, but their mutual love and care will not dissipate.

"You've sacrificed so much for our family and our children. I can't express everything into words right now — there are just too many memories.

"Thank you for giving us the most beautiful and best of everything."

lim.kewei@asiaone.com