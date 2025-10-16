Single dad in KL sends 3 kids to Perak welfare home, says $800 income not enough to raise them

A single father living in Kuala Lumpur recently made a difficult decision to send his three young children to a welfare home in his hometown in Perak.

His story drew widespread attention and sympathy online after Malaysian media outlet Sin Chew Daily reported on the family's tearful separation on Monday (Oct 13).

Huang Guowei (transliteration), 56, told the Chinese-language publication that he'd gained full custody of his three children — two girls and a boy — when he divorced his wife in 2024.

He claimed that his ex-wife had harassed him for custody of their son before the court order was passed. After securing a job as a lorry driver in Kuala Lumpur, he decided to bring the kids with him.

In the capital city, his children were cared for in a non-profit welfare home which charged a RM400 (S$122) monthly fee.

The father said that this sum was an added strain on his finances as he only earns RM2,600 (S$798) a month.

"To pay this fee, I lived frugally. Breakfast is just a cup of coffee, lunch is bread, and I only eat a proper meal at dinner," he told Sin Chew Daily.

"After I appealed, [the children's home] allowed me to pay RM300 a month, but I still have difficulty affording this."

According to Huang, his children were not enrolled in the formal school system but only attended church classes.

Considering his financial situation and the kids' education, Huang said he eventually decided to send them to a fully subsidised welfare home, Jaz Home, in Teluk Intan, Perak.

Sin Chew Daily reported that two of Huang's children cried when it came time to leave their father. Huang was also in tears as he instructed his children to behave themselves while at the home.

The boy, aged 5, reportedly clung onto his father and so Huang had to carry him and travelled with them to the welfare home.

"I will return to KL for work and will visit my three children from time to time," Huang promised.

Jaz Home chairman Kong Sun Chin reportedly said arrangements had been made to enrol the children in school and for them to undergo counselling.

Kong told Sinar Harian on Oct 15 that Jaz Home receives public donations and government grants and is committed to ensuring the children under their care receive an education.

He added that many residents of the home have gone on to pursue university education.

