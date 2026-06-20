Single mum from Malaysia leaves son in children's shelter to work in Singapore

A Malaysian single mum recently bid a tearful farewell to her son after making the difficult decision to leave him in a children's shelter.

Kong Xiuping (transliteration), 26, is moving to Singapore to work and provide her son Peiming (transliteration) a better future, reported Orient Daily on Tuesday (June 16).

She had given birth to Peiming when she was only 18, but the boy was raised by an aunt who can no longer look after him due to rising living costs.

Kong remarried and had two more children, but her marriage broke down and she is currently in the middle of a divorce.

The atmosphere was solemn before mum and son left their home in Selangor to travel to Jaz Home in Perak, according to the Malaysian publication.

The seven-year-old gave his mother a cup of water, saying: "Mum, drink some water" and bringing her to tears.

As she dropped him off at the shelter, she could be heard telling him: "You must study well," "Be obedient," "Be well-behaved," and "Don't be naughty."

In brighter spirits

The story of the boy and his mum touched hearts online, and Jaz Home has since provided an update on the young boy.

They shared a video of the boy playing basketball on June 17 on Facebook, writing: "Today, we see a different side of him. On the basketball court, he runs, shoots, and laughs.

"A child's happiness is very simple: A game of basketball, a group of friends, a word of encouragement — these can bring a smile back to his face."

Because of the show of public concern, the boy "knows that although life has brought storms, he is not alone", they added.

Meanwhile, one netizen offered to help mother and son reunite.

Threads user Yammiie asked the internet to "do its thing" and help find Kong so she could provide free lodging for the pair in Singapore.

"No children should be separated from their mother. This breaks [my heart] and I want to help," she wrote in a June 18 post.

While some appreciated the sentiment, they reminded her that the situation depended on Kong's visa as work pass holders cannot bring dependents to Singapore.

Another netizen suggested contacting the children's shelter directly to see if they could help.

drimac@asiaone.com