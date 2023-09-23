Small bottle, big roaches: Large insects found in soy sauce bottle horrifies woman in Malaysia

Soy sauce is a great way to add flavour to any dish - but this bottle might have had too much 'flavour' for her liking.

A woman in Malaysia discovered three large cockroaches soaking in her bottle of soy sauce after she had poured some of its contents into her meal, she shared in a TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday (Sept 20).

The viral video has since garnered over 1.5 million views and more than 39,500 likes.

"The soy sauce bottle was almost empty and I poured it once into my rice. As I was about to pour it a second time, I saw these creatures inside," Laylaazli wrote.

In the video, three large cockroaches are visibly nestled in the neck of the bottle, which she said was from her own kitchen.

Laylaazli said she had already taken two to four bites of her rice dish after pouring sauce onto it, but didn't notice anything odd about the flavour, she said, adding that she would provide an update 24 hours later.

While the ordeal had left her queasy and worried about her health, netizens were perplexed as to how the cockroaches even got inside the bottle in the first place.

"How did they get in? The bottle's opening is so small," a user wondered.

Another user also jokingly speculated that the cockroach had grown "from baby into adult" within the confines of her condiment bottle.

Some TikTok users also found the situation humorous, asking her for an update on whether she's turned into a "cockroach girl".

"Update us when you become a cockroach girl?" A comment asked in jest.

Many other users also chimed in, requesting similar information.

In a later update uploaded to TikTok on Thursday, Laylaazli shared that she was in good health and had not experienced any stomachaches or food poisoning after consuming her meal.

She was also very amused by the humorous comments left on her post.

Laylaazli also joked that this was the first time that she's ever tried "cockroach soy sauce", and that the experience left a strong impression on her.

She also advised viewers to beware and pay closer attention to their soy sauce.

