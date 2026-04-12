Snatch thief tackled by staff at Oriental Kopi JB outlet: 'They couldn't allow such a thing to happen'

A man's snatch theft attempt was foiled by staff at an Oriental Kopi outlet in Johor Bahru on Friday (April 10).

In CCTV footage shared by the restaurant chain on Instagram the following day, a man in a grey shirt and black cap can be seen walking past diners at the Aeon Bukit Indah outlet while on his phone.

The man then turns towards a table, grabbing a woman's bag from her chair and fleeing. The woman's companion and a staff member are seen pointing towards the man before the CCTV footage ended.

Pictures of the man being tackled to the ground by three staff members were shared in a separate post by the restaurant, who said that the incident left them shaken.

"As it happened so suddenly, everyone was caught off-guard," they wrote.

"Thankfully, a few of our team members reacted immediately. Without hesitation, they rushed forward and managed to stop the thief. The bag was safely recovered and returned."

They added: "They didn't think twice, they simply felt that they couldn't allow such a thing to happen right in front of them.

"We are sharing this not for any other reason, but because this kind of courage is rare, and deserves to be remembered."

The CCTV footage has since garnered over 1.8 million views on Instagram, with over 20,000 likes for the post of the thief being caught.

Many netizens praised the staff for their quick reaction.

One comment said: "Big respect to the staff who stepped up! Thank you for looking out for the auntie. Brave move!"

"Good job Oriental Kopi staff! Reward these staff who stepped up. We need more people like them," another comment said.

Oriental Kopi also reminded diners to remain vigilant and keep an eye on their belongings, adding that customer safety and wellbeing are their top priorities.

[[nid:733478]]

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com