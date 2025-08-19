'So cruel': Singaporean man gets 72 years' jail, caning for murder and dismemberment of wife and stepson in Malaysia

A Singaporean man who brutally killed his wife and stepson in Melaka was sentenced by a Malaysian court to 72 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane on Monday (Aug 18).

Shahrul Nizam Zuraimy, 36, had murdered and dismembered his wife Norfazera Bidin, 27, and his 11-year-old stepson Muhammad Iman Ashraf between 6pm on Oct 6 and 7.30am on Oct 7, 2019, at a house in Taman Merdeka Jaya in the Melaka Tengah district.

He hid their severed heads, dumped some body parts in a bush, and cleaned the house before fleeing to the Republic. He was later arrested in Singapore and handed over to Malaysian police, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

In court on Monday, the prosecution and victim's family asked for Shahrul Nizam to be given the death penalty.

But he was spared the gallows by Judge Datuk Anselm Charles Fernandis, who sentenced him to 36 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane for each of the two murder charges.

His jail sentence will run consecutively and is backdated to the date of his arrest on Oct 11, 2019, reported Bernama.

In passing judgement, Judge Anselm said Shahrul Nizam appeared to have dismembered the victims and disposed of body parts in different areas to prevent the deceased from being identified.

This included wrapping the heads of both victims and hiding them in the ceiling to prevent the smell and blood from being detected, reported NST.

"The court considered the concept of life for life, as well as the emotions of the victims' family members. However, it must also look at the case as a whole and the wider public interest," Bernama quoted the judge as saying.

Judge Anselm stated that the court also considered the defence's submissions, aggravating factors mentioned by the prosecution and statements from the mother and sister of the deceased, who testified to suffering trauma from the murder.

Victim's family breaks down in court

Norfazera's mother Fatimah Latiff broke down in court on Monday while delivering her statement, asking for Shahrul Nizam to be hanged, reported NST.

"A heartless person, so cruel to kill my daughter and grandson. He cut up their bodies like chickens," the emotional woman said.

"A life for a life, Your Honour. I want justice for my daughter and grandson."

Norfazera's elder sister, Munira Bidin, similarly pleaded for the courts to impose the death penalty, adding that Norfazera's younger son often asks about his deceased mother and brother.

The prosecution had sought either the death penalty or consecutive jail sentences, reported Bernama.

The defence appealed for the Singaporean, who worked as a grass cutter, to be jailed instead of hanged, saying that he had repented and regretted his actions and had exhibited good behaviour in prison.

Another of Norfazera's older sisters, Norhafizah, said the family plans to file an appeal on the High Court's decision, according to NST.

