Malaysian soldier killed, 4 others injured after 5-tonne army truck overturns

An accident involving a car and a five-tonne military vehicle in the Malaysian state of Kelantan claimed the life of a soldier on Thursday (Dec 11) evening.

The car driver was seriously hurt while three other soldiers in the army truck sustained minor injuries, reported Bernama.

Scenes from the crash site show fire and rescue personnel extricating the trapped car driver from the badly mangled vehicle.

A short distance away, the overturned truck can be seen lying on its right side on the road.

Machang district police chief Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said preliminary investigations found that the car had been attempting to overtake another vehicle and swerved into the opposite lane, according to Sinar Harian.

The military vehicle was unable to brake in time, leading to the collision.

The soldier in the front passenger seat of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

