'Soul of the clothes came out!' TikTok video of laundry hung outdoors in Malaysian heat goes viral

It sure is getting hot in here.

Singaporeans and others in the region, including Malaysia, have been told to brace themselves for even warmer weather ahead.

And at least one clip on TikTok appeared to show just how hot it can get.

The nine-second video, posted last Tuesday (March 19) by user Super_ibu, appeared to show clothes being hung out to dry on a laundry rack outside her home in Malaysia.

"POV: Drying clothes in summer" the translated caption read, with the hashtag #kelantansohot.

A closer look at the video, however, revealed feathery plumes of 'smoke' rising from the garments.

The eerie visual proved to be an astonishing sight, with the video soon going viral and garnering three million views as of writing.

Even more alarming, perhaps, is that according to Super_ibu, the video was taken in the morning at 8.40am, reported Sinchew Daily.

She added that temperatures were about 34 to 35 degree Celsius at the time. Super_ibu stated that she was just as shocked by the scene and hurriedly took the video.

Netizens were quick to question if the video had been doctored, while others chimed in with their humorous takes on the scorching weather.

"So hot until the soul of the clothes came out!" Wrote one user on TikTok.

"I bought some eggs in the afternoon, they were half boiled by the time I reached home," said another.

One commenter noted: "It feels like a sauna when you turn on the air conditioner, if you turn it off, you might be roasted in the room."

Other netizens shared similar experiences when doing the laundry.

"It's true, I did the laundry at 1pm and they were dry in less than an hour."

Another commenter stated that they were so spooked after witnessing smoke rising from a pair of freshly-laundered pants that they swiftly threw the garment away.

According to The Star, many states in the northern Malaysia peninsular are currently experiencing a heatwave, categorised as a 'Level 2'.

The category indicates that temperatures can go up to between between 37 and 40 degree Celcius.

