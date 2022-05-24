Sss-surprise! Python sinks teeth into Malaysian man's buttocks as he games on the loo

Talk about a sneak attack.

A python sunk its teeth into the buttocks of a man who was gaming while using the toilet, startling him.

In a Twitter post on Sunday (May 22), Sabri Tazali, 28, shared his plight with netizens, uploading photos of the snake that bit him in his home in Selangor, Malaysia.

"Two months ago, my buttocks were bitten by a snake," Sabri wrote in Malay. The incident occurred on March 28, according to The Star.

Recounting the incident, he said: "The snake came out of the toilet. Luckily, it didn't bite my [privates]."

Dua bulan lepas bontot aku kena gigit dengan ular time aku berak. Ular tu keluar dari lubang jamban. Nasib dia tak gigit telur aku. pic.twitter.com/ABDjDkSe2Q — Sabri Bey (@sabritazali) May 22, 2022

The post has since gotten over 2,800 retweets and more than 3,500 likes.

He explained that he would usually spend about 15 minutes playing games on his mobile phone while using the loo.

When he was bitten by the python, Sabri yanked it off his buttocks and chucked it at a wall. In his panic, he accidentally "smashed the door" when he tried to open it, Sabri told the Star.

Thankfully, the snake was not poisonous and the bite did not hurt, he said.

Sabri went to the hospital for medical assistance after his snake bite.

PHOTO: Twitter/Sabritazali

After the reptile was put away by the Fire and Rescue Department, Sabri received medical aid and an anti-tetanus shot from Hospital Selayang.

Sabri told The Star that he's still traumatised by the incident. For two weeks, he only used the toilet at a mosque near his home.

He also found "half of the snake's teeth" in the wounded area, which he suspected had broken because "[he] yanked the snake hard."

After his tweet went viral, Twitter users poked fun at the incident, with one saying that if he were the snake and someone "spits on his face", he wouldn't "sit still". "I must bite what I can bite," he wrote.

Others were curious about what getting bitten by a snake felt like.

"Sorry, but I want to ask," one Twitter user began, "What does it feel like? Like being bitten by a cat or more stinging, like being bitten by a rat?"

Another Twitter user even offered some advice, saying: "Before you [use the toilet], it's better to flush first, then wait for a while… if there is a strange object [that comes out], we can quickly run away."

Sabri told The Star that his family has been living in that area for 40 years, but this is the first time this has ever happened to them.

They have since replaced their maroon toilet bowl with a white one and also changed their broken bathroom door, he added.

Slithery surprises in the toilet, however, aren't unique to Malaysia.

In May 2014, a woman in Singapore found a 1.8m-long python in her toilet bowl after it bit her right thigh.

A clip of a snake in a toilet bowl made rounds on social media in December 2020, gaining over 79,000 views and 1,400 shares on All Singapore Stuff's Facebook page.

