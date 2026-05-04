Stabbed 61 times: 4 people, including 2 teens, arrested over alleged murder of college student in Malaysia

Four people have been arrested over the alleged brutal stabbing of a 19-year-old college student in Malaysia, according to multiple reports by Malaysian media.

Her body was found by a roadside in Ketereh, a town in Kelantan, on April 30 night, and had been reportedly stabbed 61 times.

The four arrested are: Two teens, aged 19, a 66-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, Bernama reported.

They were detained in two separate raids in Ketereh on Friday and Saturday, Kelantan police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated.

Police seized two vehicles, two mobile phones, a set of clothes, a pair of slippers, four foot pads and a knife during the raids, Astro Awani reported.

The victim had purportedly met the two younger suspects for a meal that fateful evening.

She had updated her status on WhatsApp around 11pm before her body was found at 12.30am, Berita Harian reported.

Jewellery, including a necklace bearing the name "Syaa", a bracelet and a ring were found on her, while some coloured beads, a pair of white spectacles and a scarf were found near her body.

She was identified through finger print records as no identification was found on her.

All four suspects have no prior criminal records and tested negative for drugs.

Initial investigations suggest that an argument had allegedly occurred between the victim and suspects, leading to the stabbing in the suspects' vehicle, Harian Metro reported.

The elderly couple are believed to be the parents of one of the suspects and have been released on bail, The New Straits Times reported.

[[nid:734529]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com