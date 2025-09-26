Starbucks barista at KL airport fired after calling tourists 'bodoh'

Starbucks Malaysia has sacked a barista who was caught on camera calling two foreign customers "bodoh", meaning "stupid" in Malay.

The incident came to light when one of the customers uploaded a 20-second clip on Douyin, of her and her friend attempting to place an order for two beverages in English.

The barista appears irked as she tells the duo, who are presumably from China, that the item they selected is will only be available in October.

When the tourists point at the menu and ask for the same drink again, she repeats, "don't have (sic)".

Just as the customers realise that the beverage is not in season, the barista is heard muttering "bodoh".

In the comment section, the original poster wrote that she did not understand what the barista said, and that the incident had occurred at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The video went viral after being reposted on other social media platforms, with netizens taking offence to the barista's behaviour.

Barista sacked after internal review

Starbucks Malaysia said in a statement on Monday (Sept 22) that it is aware of the incident at its KLIA Terminal 2 (Landside) outlet, and "deeply regret" the behaviour of the barista.

"We are committed to creating a welcoming environment for all customers, regardless of their background, nationality, or the language they speak," the coffee chain said.

The barista involved was dismissed on Sept 21 after an internal review.

The chain added that it is reinforcing training programmes to ensure employees understand cultural sensitivity, respectful communication and customer service standards.

"We sincerely apologise to the customer involved and to the public for this incident."

