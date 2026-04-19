Netizens send virtual gifts to stranded Malaysian motorcyclist who got free repairs from kind mechanic at midnight

A Malaysian motorcyclist stranded by the roadside had his bike repaired for free after the mechanic noticed that he did not have enough money.

After a video of the touching encounter went viral, netizens rallied in support of the motorcyclist, named Dicky, by sending virtual gifts on his TikTok live stream and messages of encouragement online.

The TikTok video has been viewed more than 5.3 million times since Friday (April 17) and garnered over 690,000 likes and 20,000 comments from sympathetic netizens.

It began when the Selangor-based mechanic, TikTok user Minyakhitamjalanan, received a midnight call from Dicky, who urgently needed to fix his motorcycle chain and front sprocket.

The mechanic said in a post on Friday that he quoted a total repair fee of RM145 (S$46), following which the biker asked if the price could be lowered to RM80.

The mechanic explained that it was late at night, and the motorcyclist accepted the RM145 fee.

But when the repair was completed, the mechanic noticed that Dicky had a balance of just RM176 in his Touch 'n Go mobile wallet.

"Do you have money for food?" he asked the biker, who hesitated for a moment before affirming that he does.

Sensing that the biker was struggling, the mechanic told the teary-eyed man that he will cover the repair fees, despite the latter's protests and offer to pay at least RM50.

"He kept insisting that I take the money for my work. But seeing his situation, I just couldn't do it," Minyakhitamjalanan wrote in his post, adding that Dicky had borrowed money from a friend to pay for the repairs.

@minyakhitamjalanan_ Cerita malam tadi, hari ini aku balik wal sebab hujan lebat sgt² & aku tak dapat nak berniaga di taman kota Damansara, dalam pukol 12.30malam dapat call dari abg cina ni.. Abg cina: hai bos, saya dapat nombor abg dari tiktok, tadi saya ade call nombor pomen lain dia tak layan saya, sampai dia block nombor saya, ni saya call abg, nak mintak tolong rantai motor saya putus & spoket depan hilang, abg blh tolong ke saya.. 🧑🏻‍🔧: hai bos, saya sudah balik bos, cube bos bagi location & gambar, kalau dekat insyaallah saya blh tolong.. Abg cina: baik² kajap saya hantar dekat abg.. " Dia hantar location & gambar, aku tgok takde la jauh sgt la, tapi dah nak pukol 1pagi ni, aku cube bukak harga" 🧑🏻‍🔧: bos saya blh datang tapi mahal sikit la, spoket depan 25 rantai 80 upah 40 blh ke? Abg cina: kalau 80 tak dapat ke abg? Saya ade 80 je.. 🧑🏻‍🔧: tak dapat bos, sebab dah malam sgt ni bos.. itu la gji saya.. Abg cina: okkk boleh la abg, saya tunggu sini.. saya dah tak tahu nak buat ape lagi ni abg.. " Aku pun sampai je dekat dia, borak² la dgn dia, dia pinjam duit kawan dia dulu.. lepas tu aku pun dah siap kjer, dia nak byr aku tgok dlm hp dia ade duit cukup² untuk dia je" " Dalam hati aku, mungkin dia btl² memerlukan, aku pakai la duit infaq untuk dia 😊, Mase dia peluk aku korg jgn Tye la 🥹 aku mmg tak blh tahan dah 😭, setiap manusia pasti ade dugaan & cerita sendiri, semoga abg cina ni kuat & semangat amin" #fyp #masukberandafypシ #alhamdulillah ♬ original sound - romiez

Biker vows to give donations to mechanic

Meanwhile, Dicky has refused to accept any donations and warned netizens against donating to any other accounts using his name.

Even when TikTok users sent him virtual gifts on his live stream — which can be cashed out — the motorcyclist said he would give the entire amount to the mechanic, so he could help others.

Internet sleuths also discovered that Dicky works at a seafood restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, resulting in some netizens patronising the eatery to support him.

"I'll come to your workplace with my husband and make sure you receive tips from us!" one comment under Dicky's TikTok post read.

"Keep going! Everything really will get better slowly," another user wrote.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the restaurant said that many of their diners had visited in support of Dicky.

"He (Dicky) is a very hardworking person," they wrote. "Every support you give, we will pass on to Dicky."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com