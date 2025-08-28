Stray dog dies after falling 17 storeys from roof of Penang apartment, ending week-long rescue mission

Despite best efforts to save a stray dog stuck on the rooftop of an apartment building in Penang, it fell 17 storeys to its death about a week after a rescue mission was launched.

The stray dog, named Hero, is believed to have gotten trapped sometime between Aug 20 and 21, said Penang Animal Welfare Society (4PAWS) on Aug 25.

Rescuers from 4PAWS, the local fire department, city council, and other volunteers have been trying to bring the frightened dog to safety since Aug 23.

The team offered food, including KFC chicken, and cut open a metal door to create an escape route, but Hero was too afraid to approach the arranged traps, according to the non-profit animal organisation, which said it would not give up on the rescue.

One of the rescuers, Facebook user David Yim, shared a video on Aug 27 showing the dog nosing around the entrance of the cage set up on the roof.

"Sincerely ask for more understanding and a little more space for Hero, so that his fear can slowly ease. With time and patience, he will have a much better chance to come out safely — not as a lifeless body," he said.

A happy ending was not in store for Hero, however, with Yim and 4PAWS announcing on Aug 28 that the dog had fallen to its death.

"We had all been praying for a miracle, hoping that rescue teams and volunteers could bring him down safely. But today, our hearts are broken," wrote 4PAWS.

"Perhaps the rain made the floor too slick, and in his confusion and fear, he slipped and fell to his death.

"For days he endured hunger, loneliness, and the sight of so many people below hoping to save him. His story touched countless hearts. And now, though he is gone, we pray his soul has found peace away from the fear and struggle he faced here."

The animal society also thanked the rescuers and netizens who had rallied to support the rescue efforts.

A funeral service was held for Hero on Thursday (Aug 28) afternoon.

