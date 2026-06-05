Students evacuated from Taylor's University campus in Malaysia over alleged bomb threat

[UPDATE]

Taylor's University shared in a statement at 3pm on Friday that they had activated emergency response procedures following a reported bomb threat.

The campus was immediately evacuated and access was restricted while authorities conducted security assessments.

Subang Jaya district police declared the situation was clear and that the university's Lakeside Campus was safe, adding that normal operations may resume.

"We thank our students, staff, visitors, emergency responders, and authorities for their co-operation, swift response and professionalism," the university stated.

"We encourage the public to rely only on official updates issued by the institution and the relevant authorities."

Students at Taylor's University in Malaysia have been evacuated on Friday morning (June 5) following alleged bomb threats, according to multiple social media posts that morning.

On Reddit, for instance, user Twoharam shared a photograph of a large crowd gathering outside of the campus, stating that an evacuation was taking place.

"Bomb unit also here," the post stated, adding that students were gathered outside the university for over an hour with officers not allowing anyone to enter or exit the emergency assembly point.

They later added an update that the situation was resolved and those gathered were allowed to leave.

Another user named WanderingEcstasy shared footage of an emergency vehicle at the school premises, with multiple youth looking on from the side.

The user also commented that a bomb squad was present.

TikTok user Che_ishere also shared video snippets of the evacuation, with multiple youth gathered outside of the campus.

On Threads, many users also uploaded photographs and short clips of similar crowds around the university, questioning what was happening.

Taylor's University was reportedly holding an exam on Friday morning, according to China Press.

A spokesman said the university had activated its emergency response protocols and was working closely with the authorities, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

"The safety of our students, staff, and visitors remains our highest priority. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available," they told FMT.

Second bomb threat within 24 hours

This alleged bomb threat is the second within a day, with the first bomb threat taking place in Malaysia's Monash University on Thursday evening, The New Straits Times reported.

"Following a comprehensive security check, the Subang Jaya district police has confirmed that the situation is now all clear and the Sunway City campus is safe to resume normal operations today," the university said on Friday.

However, it said its Clinical School Johor Bahru campus will remain closed until further notice, Malay Mail reported.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com