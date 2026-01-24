Subway Malaysia apologises after customer finds cockroach legs in half-drunk coffee

Instead of a caffeine rush, a customer savouring a cup of coffee from a Subway outlet in Malaysia experienced jitters of a different kind upon seeing the body parts of an insect in his beverage.

The incident was shared to social media platform Threads by user _fararamli on Monday (Jan 19), who claimed that a colleague had bought the coffee at a Subway outlet at the Mydin Mall Meru Raya in Ipoh.

"My work friend felt something in her throat and opened [the cup cover] to find cockroach legs. She had consumed half of [the coffee]," the user wrote.

Photos she shared online showed black squiggles — seemingly insect limbs — on the sides of the cup and floating in the half-drunk coffee.

Subway Malaysia later apologised for the incident in a comment to the post.

"We view this issue seriously and have taken more proactive steps by temporarily closing the outlet involved to carry out thorough inspections and cleaning," said the fast-food chain.

It added in another comment that it is committed to ensuring that hygiene standards are always adhered to and that appropriate steps will be taken to ensure a similar incident does not occur.

On Tuesday, Subway Malaysia shared pictures of the outlet's coffee machine and general premises being cleaned.

"While we already have regular hygiene protocols in place, we went ahead with a full deep clean yesterday at the outlet as an added step of reassurance," it wrote.

