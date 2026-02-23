Manhunt underway for driver of Malaysia-registered car seen driving recklessly through JB checkpoint

A manhunt is underway for the driver of a Malaysia-registered car seen ramming through barricades and fleeing from Malaysia auxiliary police officers at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex.

The incident reportedly happened at about 2.40pm on Sunday (Feb 22).

A video posted on Facebook by Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers shows the black car entering the heavy vehicle lane.

As auxiliary policemen approached the vehicle, it made a sudden turn and fled away. It was later seen driving against the flow of traffic.

Some comments on the post also alleged that the driver of the Malaysia-registered car was later detained at Tuas Checkpoint in Singapore.

Assistant Commissioner M Kumarasan of the Iskandar Puteri Police District confirmed that the auxiliary officers have made a police report.

According to the report, the auxiliary police officers said they directed the car to make a U-turn to move to the correct lane.

However, the driver refused to cooperate and instead sped off, crashing into an immigration barrier and knocking down four traffic cones before heading towards the exit bound for Singapore.

The district police chief said that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the driver of the car, adding that the incident will be investigated as a case of mischief and for reckless and dangerous driving.

AsiaOne has contacted the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and the Singapore Police Force for verification on the allegations that the driver of the said car was detained at Tuas Checkpoint.

