Suspected drug user crashes car into flyover pillar in KL

A man suspected of being under the influence of drugs crashed his car into a flyover pillar in Kuala Lumpur, reported China Press.

Bystanders later found vape packaging which allegedly contained a synthetic drug named Piao Piao, also known as Piu Piu, in his car.

An Instagram video of the incident was shared on Monday (June 15), showing a red car that had crashed headfirst into the pillar with its airbags deployed.

The driver is seen swaying and appearing disoriented as he steps out of the car, even holding onto the driver's door for balance at one point.

The person filming is heard asking, "Are you okay?" but the man does not appear to respond.

It is unknown exactly when or where the accident took place.

Netizens flooded the comments section with concern about the dangers of narcotics and some called for the government to ban vaping altogether.

Although vapes are not currently banned in Malaysia, it is strictly regulated by the government.

"When will the Malaysian government ban vaping? It will ruin our children's future," wrote one netizen.

Another implored parents to educate their children on the dangers of cigarettes, vapes and drugs: "Make them aware of the dangers so they are afraid to touch them. There is no good in all of this."

Meanwhile, one netizen speculated that the man could be sick or suffering from a heart condition.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com