T-Rex gets Covid-19 vax in Malaysia, hilarity ensues

Going for a vaccination appointment is uneventful for many.

But one man in Kuching, Malaysia recently decided to jazz up the experience for himself and others by suiting up…in a T-Rex costume.

The 'dinosaur', with masks on its vents, was seen going through the various stages of vaccination in a Facebook video that went viral on July 11, eliciting chuckles from netizens.

In the two-minute clip titled "Remember to wear protection when going to a large vaccination area", there are the usual procedures such as "remember to sanitise your claws", "resist the urge to eat humans" while waiting in the post-jab observation area, not forgetting to take an "all-important selfie" before leaving.

Remember to wear protection when going to a large vaccination area. Posted by Kenny Sia on Sunday, July 11, 2021

It's a wonder how the staff on duty managed not to laugh out loud at the unusual sight but at least one of them took a wefie with the T-Rex.

Several other people in the observation area also sneaked snaps of the unsuspecting dinosaur on their mobile phones.

Dinasour pun ambil vaccine. Sighted around BCCK 😂 pic.twitter.com/YSabV1wKh3 — That guy over the street (@tiangdanbatu) July 11, 2021

Laughs aside, some netizens asked the important questions:

"Did you deflate after the shot?" PHOTOS: Facebook/Kenny Sia

One Facebook user found another practical use for the suit:

While it may cover one from head to toe, a T-Rex costume is not personal protective equipment that keeps the coronavirus away and shouldn't be treated as such, experts said.

PHOTO: Instagram/Kenny Sia

For those curious about the man in the costume, he's a fitness instructor named Kenny Sia. The 39-year-old said he wanted to make people laugh.

"I know the frontliners there are working day and night, vaccinating 5,000 to 6,000 people a day, so they probably are very tired," he told Reuters on Tuesday (July 13).

"Anything that can lift their mood, I'll be happy to do it."

Hilarious as it may be, don't try pulling off this stunt in Singapore, we can't guarantee you'd get into the vaccination centre.

Well, that didn't stop this cat from trying his luck at Clementi Community Centre.



so this ket came to join the line for covid-19 vaccine jab but he got his ass hauled out shortly 🥺🥺🤣🤣😍😍 SO KEWT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lUT53GLMgg — waihong (@ohohwaihong) July 11, 2021

