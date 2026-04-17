'Take car keys away from him': Dazed driver goes against traffic in JB, vape allegedly found in car

A driver was allegedly seen in a daze as he drove against traffic in Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru, and a vape was allegedly found in his vehicle, according to a viral video uploaded to Instagram by user Wendashu7886, also known as Uncle Wen, on Thursday (April 16).

The video has since got over 18,700 likes and more than 650 comments as at Friday evening.

In the video, a black sedan emitting smoke can be seen driving against the flow of traffic with its front bumper crumpled.

As a car swerves to avoid it, the black sedan comes to a halt as its tyres scrape against the kerb of the right-most lane.

After dodging the errant vehicle, the driver steps out of his car, slapping the rear window of the sedan to warn the driver.

However, the driver continues inching forward, causing Wen, who is taking the video, to turn left to avoid the black car.

The video then cuts to the black car's driver standing outside his vehicle as the driver of the other car searches his vehicle.

The latter then confronts the black sedan's driver, after allegedly discovering an e-vaporiser in his vehicle.

"What is this?" He can be heard questioning in Mandarin. "I'm calling the police!"

Turning to Wen, he raises the vape to the camera and says: "He was smoking a vape."

The driver faces the black sedan's driver again, berating him, but the driver appears to be in a daze, ignoring him.

As the video ends, the black sedan's driver pulls at his door handle, shocking Wen.

"Take his car keys away from him!" Wen exclaims.

'Don't harm others'

Netizens were similarly upset with the driver, with many scolding him for putting others at risk.

"Even if you want to harm yourself, don't harm others," said one.

Another commented: "If you want to get drunk or smoke, just stay home. It's so frustrating when this happens."

Some users also tagged Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke, requesting that security be stepped up.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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khooyihang@asiaone.com