Teacher jumps into rapid waters to rescue 5 teenagers who fell off cliff in Malaysia

A teacher risked his life to save five teenage girls from drifting away in a fast-moving stream after the car they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Kampung Teluk Sena, Kampung Gajah yesterday (May 27), Sinar Harian reported.

Muhammad Nor Imran Maula Abd Jalil, 31, was on his way to Hutan Melintang when he passed by the scene of the accident at around 12.20pm.

The elementary school teacher was shocked when one of the victims, who appeared drenched, anxiously ran out from the bushes to stop his car and asked for help, he recounted.

"In my mind, I thought she was hit by a motorcycle, so I stopped to take a good look at the situation. The trembling victim continued to plead for help to save her other friends, " he said.

"I rushed to the water's edge and saw two people on the edge of a cliff clinging to a tree while two others were struggling in the water, getting carried away by the rapid stream."

Without a second thought, he jumped into the stream to rescue the four other girls.

"I swam first towards the two victims who had drifted ahead and managed to catch up with them and pulled them back to the water's edge.

"At the same time, the other two victims who clung onto the piece of wood slipped from my clutches at first due to strong currents. I ran and jumped into the water to find them again and they were able to reach my hand," he added.

Four of the girls were responsive, but the last girl was unconscious, Nor Imran said.

Fortunately, another couple who were driving by stopped to offer their assistance and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her, Harian Metro reported.

''I was helpless after saving them. I am grateful that they are all conscious, although clearly still in a state of trauma. Their Proton Saga car had sunk into the water instead of them, '' said the relieved good Samaritan.

Ustaz Muhammad Nor Imran selamatkan 5 mangsa remaja perempuan yang hampir lemas di Sg Perak apabila kereta mereka... Posted by TV An Nur on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The five girls, all aged 18, were taken to Teluk Intan Hospital and Changkat Melintang for treatment.

Nor Imran shared that he intends to pay a visit to the victims to find out how they are recovering.

