Teacher's indifference was shocking, says family of Malaysian teen who fractured pelvis in chair prank

A 13-year-old student in Malaysia fractured her pelvis after she was pranked by her classmate, and her family is demanding greater accountability from her school.

The incident happened on Nov 17 in Batu Pahat, Johor, when the student's classmate pulled her chair and caused her to fall.

When she complained of intense pain, her teacher allegedly dismissed it as "fate" and did not make any effort to help, New Straits Times reported.

"The teacher's indifference was shocking. The principal wasn't notified right away, and the teacher who commented on the injury allegedly did nothing to assist," said the student's elder sister, Shahirah Shah.

As the pain worsened, the injured student was later taken to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital, where scans revealed that she had suffered a fractured pelvis.

Her family subsequently made a request to move her classroom to the ground floor in order to aid in her recovery, but it was denied by the school.

"The teacher even belittled the doctor's report, claiming her own child, a doctor, would not consider it serious," said Shahirah.

The student was also removed from her class' WhatsApp group chat following the incident, which her family took to be an act of ostracism.

Appalled by how the school handled the incident, the injured student's family is demanding accountability.

"This isn't the first such incident in schools, but it shouldn't be trivialized. Schools must prioritise safety and educate students about these risks," Shahirah added.

The student's family also lodged a police report on Nov 19.

