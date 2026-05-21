'I found that he had been decapitated': Malaysian dad recalls moment lamp post crushed van, killing son

An 18-year-old Malaysian teenager died on Tuesday (May 19) when a streetlight fell and punctured the front of the van he was travelling in.

His father Wah Tee Tun, who was driving the van, said his eldest son Wah Han Keong was killed instantly.

"I tried to call him and move his body, but I found out that his head had been decapitated and was at the feet area," the 49-year-old told local media Sinar Harian at his son's wake.

The father-son duo had been travelling within Kuala Terengganu on Tuesday afternoon when a red Volkswagen Golf driving in the opposite direction crashed into the lamp post on the road divider.

Videos circulating online show that the car mounted the divider and skidded into Wah's path at the same time the dislodged pole fell and pierced through the van.

The bereaved father told reporters that the accident happened so quickly that he could not react in time. He suffered minor injuries to his right arm.

The victim's remains were then sent to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah for a post-mortem, reported the New Straits Times.

Han Keong was remembered as a sensible and filial child.

He was interested in automobiles and was to begin his post-secondary education in the field this June, his family revealed.

"We had already made preparations for his studies, but the car accident took him away," Wah lamented.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Han Keong had been helping with his father's electrician work since January.

Wah said that his son never complained or showed any dissatisfaction, even when he was scolded.

Before his cortege left for cremation on Thursday morning, over 100 people turned up to bid their final goodbyes.

Wah broke down in grief and had to be consoled by relatives, reported China Press.

In line with Chinese funeral customs, Han Keong's parents did not participate in the "send off", and his younger sister lead the procession.

The father said the family intends to take legal action against the driver of the red car.

The police said that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com