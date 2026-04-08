Thai man arrested at Malaysian border for attempting to smuggle out 400 litres of petrol

A Thai national was arrested at the Malaysian border for allegedly attempting to smuggle around 400 litres of petrol out of the country.

The incident occurred at Bukit Kayu Hitam on Monday morning (April 6), according to the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency.

It is also the main and busiest road border crossing between Malaysia and Thailand.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Fauzi Yusoff said that the Thai man, believed to be in his 50s, was driving a black Toyota Camry with a Thai-registered car plate and was stopped by authorities for additional checks.

Upon investigation, enforcement officers discovered modifications to the rear and seating areas.

Further checks showed about 400 litres of petrol hidden in the vehicle, valued at RM1,550 (S$495), according to Fauzi.

Both the suspect and the car were handed over to Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry for investigation.

Prior to this incident, three Thai nationals were arrested on March 27 at the Jalan Kangar-Padang Besar immigration complex for attempting to smuggle diesel and petrol to Thailand.

The men, aged between 22 and 45, had been driving pickup trucks with modified tanks, reported Malaysian news agency Bernama.

In total, around 420 litres of petrol and diesel were found in their vehicles, valued at about RM2,015.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com