How TP in Malaysia is building the region's AI-powered multilingual hub: A conversation with CEO Andy Rangel

TP (formerly known as Teleperformance) in Malaysia is accelerating its role as a regional leader in AI-driven customer experience (CX), earning multiple top honors at the 2025 Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM) Awards.

Announced at the CCAM Gala Dinner last September, the awards spotlight TP in Malaysia's pioneering work in intelligent automation and data science. Competing against 25 organisations, TP in Malaysia secured recognitions for Best Use of Automation (Digital Innovation) and Best Contact Centre Support Professional (Data Analyst/Scientist), among others.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and upcoming Johor Bahru, TP in Malaysia has become a regional hub where innovation redefines digital business services. The company's recognition highlights its technological excellence and ability to blend advanced automation, data-driven insights, and a multicultural workforce to elevate every aspect of its business process experience (BPX) delivery.

Andy Rangel, Chief Executive Officer of TP in Malaysia and Thailand, shares his insights into how the company is integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) with human expertise, expanding its footprint across Malaysia, and redefining what digital transformation means in the era of intelligent automation.

TP in Malaysia recently won several national awards at the 2025 CCAM Gala. What do these honors mean for your teams and the country?

Andy Rangel: "These awards confirm that Malaysia is delivering operational outcomes at a level that competes globally, not just regionally. The way our teams use AI, automation, and data science isn't theoretical; it's already reshaping client operations and employee workflows in measurable ways.

Competing against 25 organisations and emerging as the leader validates three long-term bets we made: early investment in AI-enabled operations, building Malaysia as a multilingual capability hub, and developing talent who can turn data into decisive action. It shows that Malaysia can anchor high-value, complex work for global brands, not just traditional outsourcing, and strengthens the country's position as a strategic hub for next-generation CX and digital services."

Let's talk specifically about the Best Use of Automation award. What does this recognition reveal about how TP in Malaysia is deploying intelligent automation?

Rangel: "This award highlights the very automation solutions that we are implementing to simplify business operations and enhance customer interactions. However, what sets us apart is that these aren't standalone technologies. TP.ai FAB, our foundational AI backbone, orchestrates proprietary platforms such as TP Interact, TP Digital Floorwalker, TP Recommender, and StoryfAI, which work seamlessly to enhance operational speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Each platform is designed with an understanding of real-world business needs, ensuring that technology drives meaningful outcomes rather than functioning as isolated systems. At the core of our innovation is human expertise, which continuously shapes, implements, and refines these technologies, whether in fully automated, hybrid, or human-led models."

Can you walk us through how your proprietary AI platforms work together to create better customer experiences?

Rangel: "Absolutely. Take TP Interact, for instance. As an interaction analytics platform, it listens to customer interactions across channels, instantly surfacing trends and performance gaps that might otherwise go unnoticed. By gleaning actionable insights from vast amounts of voice, chat, and message data, the tool empowers managers to swiftly adapt strategies and frontline employees to deliver more precisely tailored service in the moment.

Then there's StoryfAI, our multilingual translation engine, which ensures that linguistic and geographic boundaries never become operational barriers. It translates, localises, and adapts communications on the fly, whether a traveller needs help in Japanese or a banking customer in Hindi, preserving nuance and empathy throughout. These platforms work together through TP.ai FAB's orchestration layer, or TP's global AI backbone, evolving in response to real-world customer feedback and employee input.

What's critical to understand is that skilled professionals work closely with these AI tools. Together, they interpret data insights, guide automation workflows, and translate complex analytics into actionable strategies that elevate employee performance and streamline processes. This is how we integrate cutting-edge AI with operational excellence and deep industry knowledge every day."

Data has become an engine behind many of today's successes, and TP in Malaysia has been recognised as a centre of data-driven decision-making. How is data powering your operations, and what impact does it have on customer experience?

Rangel: "We went beyond integrating digital tools into operations, but also made data the foundation of every operational decision, guiding both immediate responses and long-term strategy. This commitment to data excellence ensures that automation and operational decisions are informed by real-time insights, enabling us to deliver seamless and highly responsive experiences consistently.

As a centre of data-driven excellence, we leverage advanced analytics and predictive modeling to fuel every strategic initiative rather than treating information as a byproduct of operations. Our contact centre professionals harness real-time insights to not only monitor customer sentiment but also anticipate needs, transforming ordinary interactions into tailored, hyper-personalised experiences.

Digital analytics help trace patterns in customer behaviour, identifying opportunity and risk with unprecedented granularity. Actionable dashboards enable agents and supervisors to adjust processes in real-time, creating seamless customer journeys. Operational precision improves alongside meaningful human interaction.

In doing so, TP in Malaysia operates where data mastery drives customer experience innovation on a global scale, leading its capability to lead the evolution of customer experience by setting new benchmarks for responsiveness and personalisation."

With the implementation of automation and data-led processes, what kinds of challenges has TP in Malaysia faced in terms of adaptation and learning? How do your teams overcome these challenges to maintain operational excellence?

Rangel: "We recognise that transformation is not instantaneous, and it requires a deliberate commitment to upskilling and continuous learning. The journey toward automation and data-led processes presents several challenges, the most prominent of which is change management.

Teams are constantly learning to adopt new technologies and adjust longstanding workflows, which can naturally spark concerns over job roles and the larger impact of innovation. Adapting existing processes for automation requires careful thought, as every new initiative relies on streamlined, well-defined systems. Integration with legacy platforms and maintaining rigorous data security adds another layer of complexity, necessitating robust governance and meticulous planning.

However, at TP in Malaysia, we view these challenges as integral to building a future-ready workforce, ensuring that every employee understands not only how new technologies work but also why these changes are crucial to our collective goals.

Operational improvements are always preceded by thoughtful preparation, and our ongoing investment in digital talent across Malaysia is designed to unlock AI-enabled transformation across the sites. These sites, including the new state-of-the-art delivery branch in Johor Bahru (JB), reflect our ongoing commitment to expanding our domestic presence and enhancing our multilingual capabilities. Through our trainings, we ensure that our teams are not only adept users of technology but also strategic partners, consistently delivering high-quality service."

TP in Malaysia operates across 15 markets in more than 24 languages. How do you balance scale with cultural relevance and personalisation?

Rangel: "We fuse multilingual expertise with strong, digital-first operations. What makes this possible is our multicultural, future-ready workforce, which is fluent in English, Mandarin, Bahasa Malaysia, Hindi, and other key languages.

Our teams in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and our upcoming Johor Bahru centre understand the pulse of local markets while simultaneously drawing on best practices and innovations from our global network. JB will further strengthen our multilingual depth and add capacity for next-generation digital operations, reinforcing Malaysia's role as a regional hub. This blending of industry insight with world-class analytics helps us tailor support to cultural context and customer expectations more accurately."

As the new year approaches, what's next for TP in Malaysia? How do these awards position the company within the broader Asia-Pacific region, and what role does Malaysia play in your global strategy?

Rangel: "Our holistic ambition is to strengthen Malaysia's position as a leading multilingual, digitally enabled customer experience hub for the company and the region. Building on the momentum of the CCAM Awards, the company will continue to invest in people, platforms, and delivery centres, ensuring that each site makes a meaningful contribution to high-value digital operations.

As Malaysia continues to rise as a strategic location for high-value digital operations, we are expanding our local footprint with a new state-of-the-art delivery branch in Johor Bahru, designed to nurture digital talent and accelerate AI-led transformation for global clients. With each new site, advanced platform, and every real-time insight, our people are equipped to make smarter decisions, deliver more empathetic service, and innovate with confidence.

TP in Malaysia's success story offers a broader lesson in the era of digital transformation: it is technology that empowers its people, and it is these people who drive progress, transforming cutting-edge technology into tangible human advantages that foster growth and success in Asia then globally."

