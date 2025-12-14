Trailer carrying helicopter causes traffic jam, delays ambulance in Subang Jaya

Subang Jaya police have launched an investigation after a video - showing a trailer transporting a helicopter that caused a major traffic jam on a busy road in Selangor - went viral.

The incident happened on Dec 4 at 4.30pm on a slip road from the Shah Alam Expressway towards Persiaran Kewajipan - a major, busy road in Subang Jaya.

In a video posted to TikTok by black.lifestyle2, the trailer is seen inching forward slowly after making the turn onto Persiaran Kewajipan.

Its flatbed, with the helicopter on it, is seen at an awkward angle close to the roadside curb. At least two persons, including a motorcyclist, are seen trying to guide the driver out of the situation.

An ambulance, sirens blaring, is also seen waiting behind the trailer.

Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wan Azlan Wan Mamat told Malaysian media a report regarding the incident was lodged at 8.06pm on Friday (Dec 12).

"The excessive length of the trailer's load caused it to get stuck, causing traffic congestion and disrupting other road users.

"The situation resulted in road congestion and disrupted other road users. An ambulance was also seen being affected due to the traffic congestion," said ACP Azlan in a statement.

Subang Jaya police are still trying to identify the vehicle involved in the incident and have urged members of the public with information to contact their traffic enforcement and investigation department.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:726679]]

editor@asiaone.com