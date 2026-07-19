Tree-fall incident near Singapore High Commission in KL leaves 1 dead, 7 hospitalised

A 43-year-old male driver died, while another seven people were hospitalised after a tree fell near the US embassy and Singapore High Commission along Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (July 18) night.

Mohd Rohafizam Othman, operations commander at the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, said the operations centre received an emergency call at 10.11pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the 43-year-old man trapped inside a crushed vehicle.

"Firefighters managed to extricate him at about 10.47pm," Rohafizam said, adding that the victim sustained severe injuries to his body and legs.

Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee Adam said in a separate statement that the victim died while receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur at 4am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, seven others, who were in another vehicle struck by the tree, were also taken to hospital where there received treatment.

They include a two-month-old infant and a child aged two.

According to Sazalee, physical examinations conducted for the seven victims revealed no external injuries.

City workers completed clearing and cutting up the fallen tree close to midnight.

Dashcam footage of the incident shared by a Grab driver shows the moment the tree came crashing down.

According to the driver, no one in the vehicle was injured, although the car suffered minor damage.

[[nid:740538]]

editor@asiaone.com