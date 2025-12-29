Tremors felt in Johor after minor quake on Dec 28

Mild tremors shook parts of Johor after a minor 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit the state on Sunday (Dec 28) morning.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said the epicentre was in Bukit Kepong in the district of Muar, about 16km southwest of Segamat district.

A video circulating online showed the moment the quake occurred, with footage momentarily becoming blurry as the CCTV camera shook.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said no injuries or cases of property damage were reported and there was no tsunami danger, according to The Star.

Muar district officer Zainal Eran said in a statement that tremors were felt in areas around Bukit Kepong, Bukit Serampang, Lenga and nearby areas bordering the Tangkak and Segamat districts.

Authorities will continue monitoring the situation to ensure public safety, he added.

Johor experienced a series of minor quakes in August and September.

