Tuberculosis cases in Malaysia cross 3,100; Ramadan not the cause, says Health Ministry

Tuberculosis cases across Malaysia has crossed the 3,100 mark following the detection of 596 new infections, said Malaysia's Ministry of Health (KKM) on Saturday (Feb 21).

A statement posted by KKM on its Facebook page indicated that the most of the 3,161 cases were reported in Sabah with 755 cases, followed by Selangor with 596 cases and Sarawak with 332 cases. Johor currently has 280 cases.

The ministry urged the public to maintain hygiene practices while at Ramadan bazaars and iftar (breaking of fast) gatherings.

However, KKM also clarified that Ramadan is not the cause of tuberculosis transmissions, explaining that tuberculosis requires "longer and repeated exposures" as compared to influenza or Covid-19.

It added that transmission risks rise when people spend extended periods in enclosed, crowded or poorly ventilated settings, where an untreated, active tuberculosis patient is present.

"The actual risk depends on several factors, including the duration of exposure, ventilation conditions and the health of the individuals concerned.

"It must be emphasised that Ramadan is not the cause of tuberculosis transmission. Increased social activity and gatherings during this month naturally heighten community interaction," the ministry said.

"With shared awareness and collective action, Ramadan can be observed safely, healthily and in good spirit," KKM added.

In an interview with Utusan Malaysia on Saturday, Malaysian Minister of Health Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad reiterated that tuberculosis is an airborne disease but does not have an infection rate comparable to Covid-19.

He also assured the public that tuberculosis medicine supplies in Malaysia are adequate.

Dr Dzulkefly also urged the public to maintain proper cough and sneeze etiquette, reminding the public to ensure proper ventilation in indoor spaces, and to wear face masks if symptomatic or in crowded places.

