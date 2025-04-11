Two men fight each other at Johor checkpoint over allegation of cutting queue, probe on

Two men were captured in a video fighting at the checkpoint in Johor Bahru (JB) after one of them allegedly tried to cut queue. The video, uploaded on April 9, has since gone viral on Facebook.

The one-minute video has already garnered almost two million views.

The video shows two men, one in yellow and the other in green, throwing punches at each other at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar in JB.

The conflict allegedly began when the man in yellow got upset seeing the other man cut the queue to board the bus, according to China Press.

The men seemed oblivious to the crowd of commuters around them, and even appeared to hit a lady beside them.

They punched each other in the head, with the man in yellow eventually managing to pin the other man against a bus.

The fight continued as commuters stood and watched, until one man calmly stepped forward to intervene and separate the two men.

More onlookers joined to break up the fight, with bus conductors also restraining the men.

The man in yellow tried to resist and continued shouting angrily at the other man.

A police report was filed on Thursday by a 21-year-old man, according to a statement released by the Johor Bahru South police.

"Initial investigations found that the incident occurred because one of the individuals involved is believed to have cut the line, thus sparking a physical altercation," said district police chief Raub Selamat.

If convicted, the individuals involved face a jail term of up to six months, a fine of RM1,000 (S$299) or both.

